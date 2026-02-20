Chinese New Year celebration held in New York's Chinatown
A singer performs during a celebration marking the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in New York, the United States, Feb. 17, 2026. A celebration marking the Chinese New Year was held here on Tuesday, attracting thousands with firecrackers, dragon and lion dances and other performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People watch a lion and dragon dance during a celebration marking the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in New York, the United States, Feb. 17, 2026. A celebration marking the Chinese New Year was held here on Tuesday, attracting thousands with firecrackers, dragon and lion dances and other performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People watch a dragon dance during a celebration marking the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in New York, the United States, Feb. 17, 2026. A celebration marking the Chinese New Year was held here on Tuesday, attracting thousands with firecrackers, dragon and lion dances and other performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People learn to make a lantern during a celebration marking the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in New York, the United States, Feb. 17, 2026. A celebration marking the Chinese New Year was held here on Tuesday, attracting thousands with firecrackers, dragon and lion dances and other performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Firecrackers are set off during a celebration marking the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in New York, the United States, Feb. 17, 2026. A celebration marking the Chinese New Year was held here on Tuesday, attracting thousands with firecrackers, dragon and lion dances and other performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People add final touches on a dragon head for dragon dances during a celebration marking the Chinese New Year at Chinatown in New York, the United States, Feb. 17, 2026. A celebration marking the Chinese New Year was held here on Tuesday, attracting thousands with firecrackers, dragon and lion dances and other performances. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
