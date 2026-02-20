Lantern decorations create joyful vibe across China during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:02, February 20, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 18, 2026 shows a night view in Yanchi County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 17, 2026. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a themed lantern exhibition at a botanical garden in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 17, 2026. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2026. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

A molten iron fireworks show is staged on water at a botanical garden in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 17, 2026. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 17, 2026 shows tourists tasting local delicacies on a snack street in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 17, 2026 shows tourists visiting a lantern fair in Xingyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Liu Chaofu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2026 shows tourists taking bamboo rafts in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. During the Spring Festival, lantern decorations across the country created a joyful atmosphere for the holiday. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

