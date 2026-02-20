Multiple measures taken to ensure passengers' smooth travel during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:18, February 20, 2026

A staff member serves hot water for a driver at a gas station in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

A staff member comforts a child inside a quiet carriage of train D2719 travelling from Xi'an of northwest China's Shaanxi Province to Wuwei of northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

Staff members help an elderly passenger board a train at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Passengers rest at the courtesy waiting area of Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

A staff member helps passengers board a train at Taizhou Railway Station in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2026 shows an information board set for the convenience of passengers at the metro station of Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member (L) helps a passenger at the metro station of Tianjin West Railway Station in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member helps passengers board a train at Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival travel season, civil aviation, railway, and other departments have increased transportation capacity and optimized convenient services such as air-rail intermodal transport, quiet carriages, luggage delivery, and priority channels for vulnerable groups, taking multiple measures to ensure passengers' safe and smooth travel. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)