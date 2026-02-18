Cross-Strait bonds shine in Spring Festival fireworks show

Xinhua) 14:28, February 18, 2026

XIAMEN/TAIPEI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- More than 40,000 fireworks illuminated the night on Tuesday as the coastal mainland city of Xiamen in Fujian Province and nearby Kinmen island staged their joint fireworks display to mark the Spring Festival.

The 30-minute show started at 8 p.m. on the first day of the Year of the Horse, with fireworks bursting from both Xiamen and Kinmen, which are less than two kilometers apart at their closest point.

Launched in 1987, the annual event has become a longstanding tradition highlighting close ties between Xiamen and Kinmen.

Crowds gathered along waterfronts on both sides to watch the show, accompanied by festive music. Kinmen residents also staged traditional lion dances to bring good fortune for the Chinese New Year.

New Year celebrations are also held between Fuzhou, capital of Fujian, and neighboring Matsu island, where residents display lanterns to showcase shared folk traditions. This year marks the 24th edition of such celebrations.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)