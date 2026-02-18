Fair in celebration of Spring Festival attracts tourists in east China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 14:14, February 18, 2026

People are seen at a fair for candied fruits in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 17, 2025. The fair in celebration of the Spring Festival featuring traditional performances, cultural and creative products, and specialty food attracted many tourists here. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

