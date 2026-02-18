Chinese Spring Festival celebration promotes cultural exchange in Botswana

Children use chopsticks in a game in Gaborone, Botswana, Feb. 17, 2026. An event was held on Tuesday at a primary school in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival, immersing local students in the richness of Chinese traditions and culture. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- An event was held on Tuesday at a primary school in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival, immersing local students in the richness of Chinese traditions and culture.

Co-hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana and the Legae English Medium School, the event featured a dynamic showcase of talent, with students performing traditional Chinese dances and songs.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said the celebration provided an important platform for deepening cultural ties.

"This presents a wonderful platform for us to share our unique culture, enhance our educational cooperation, and build stronger bridges of mutual understanding," he said.

Fan also highlighted the broader diplomatic significance of such exchanges, noting their alignment with upcoming milestones in China-Africa relations.

"The year 2026 represents a remarkable milestone in our shared journey, as China embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan. We will also celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties between China and Africa, a year dedicated to people-to-people exchanges," he noted.

Naseema Karodia, the school's headteacher, highlighted the significance of the Chinese New Year celebration.

"The year of the Horse comes with added symbolism as it represents freedom, strength, courage, and loyalty. These are values so very needed in the world today," she said, describing the event as a valuable opportunity to appreciate Chinese culture and festive traditions.

Thapelo Otlogetswe, local director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana, said that the Spring Festival serves as a powerful reminder of the strong cultural connections and shared values between Botswana and China, adding that such celebrations offer students a valuable opportunity to experience these traditions firsthand.

The event drew nearly 500 participants, including Pu Durong, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana, Chinese diplomats, and teachers and students from the primary school.

Students try Chinese musical instruments Hulusi in Gaborone, Botswana, Feb. 17, 2026. An event was held on Tuesday at a primary school in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival, immersing local students in the richness of Chinese traditions and culture. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

