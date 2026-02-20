Parade held in Macao to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:36, February 20, 2026

People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

