Parade held in Macao to celebrate Chinese New Year
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. A parade was held Thursday by the Macao Government Tourism Office to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
Related Stories
- Int'l visitors enjoy "very Chinese time" in New Year traveling, shopping
- Multiple measures taken to ensure passengers' smooth travel during Spring Festival
- New Year on the Frontlines: Young guys plant coral on the seafloor
- New Year on the Frontlines: Farmers turn 'snow into gold' at ski resort
- Spring festival travel sees more diverse, efficient homebound trips
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.