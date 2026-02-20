Various folk activities, performances held across China to celebrate Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:45, February 20, 2026

A molten iron fireworks show integrated with dragon dance is staged in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 17, 2026. During the Spring Festival, various folk activities and performances are held across China. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

Villagers perform Taiping Drum in Zijin Village of Jiuquan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2026. During the Spring Festival, various folk activities and performances are held across China. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

A child interacts with a robot dog at a wetland park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 19, 2026. During the Spring Festival, various folk activities and performances are held across China. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2026. During the Spring Festival, various folk activities and performances are held across China. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

A child interacts with a performer at a folk culture show in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 18, 2026. During the Spring Festival, various folk activities and performances are held across China. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

A lion dance performance is staged at Jinhu County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 18, 2026. During the Spring Festival, various folk activities and performances are held across China. (Photo by Chen Yibao/Xinhua)

