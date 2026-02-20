Spring Festival events held in Belgrade, Serbia
People watch a lion dance performance as the Belgrade Tower is illuminated with festive greetings in Chinese during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 16, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
People line up to taste Chinese food during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 16, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
A kid tries Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 17, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
A local visitor tries Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 17, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
A Chinese artist introduces Chinese intangible cultural heritage works to a girl during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 17, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Spring Festival travel rush features more comfort, variety
- Lantern decorations create joyful vibe across China during Spring Festival
- When "China travel" meets Spring Festival: int'l visitors discover a richer travel experience
- Various folk activities, performances held across China to celebrate Spring Festival
- Parade held in Macao to celebrate Chinese New Year
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.