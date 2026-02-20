Spring Festival events held in Belgrade, Serbia

Xinhua) 10:25, February 20, 2026

People watch a lion dance performance as the Belgrade Tower is illuminated with festive greetings in Chinese during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 16, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

People line up to taste Chinese food during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 16, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A kid tries Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 17, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A local visitor tries Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 17, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

A Chinese artist introduces Chinese intangible cultural heritage works to a girl during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 17, 2026. A series of events celebrating the Spring Festival were held here on Monday and Tuesday, creating a festive atmosphere and attracting thousands of local residents and members from the Chinese community. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)