People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel festive atmosphere

Xinhua) 10:24, February 20, 2026

People visit a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People buy handicrafts during a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the Yandaixiejie street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People look at a robot beverage bartender during a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit Houhai scenic area in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

