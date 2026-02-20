People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel festive atmosphere
People visit a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People buy handicrafts during a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People visit the Yandaixiejie street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People look at a robot beverage bartender during a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People visit Houhai scenic area in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People visit a Spring Festival fair at Longfusi in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2026. People visit cultural scenic areas in Beijing to feel the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
