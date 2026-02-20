China's Xu Mengtao defends women's aerials gold at Milan-Cortina

Xinhua) 10:21, February 20, 2026

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China displays her medal during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's defending Olympic champion Xu Mengtao capped her fifth Winter Games with gold on Wednesday, winning the women's freeski aerials final at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The 35-year-old Xu, third to jump in the super final, scored 112.90 points to secure the title. Australia's Danielle Scott took silver with 102.17, while China's Shao Qi earned bronze on 101.90. Another Chinese skier, Kong Fanyu, finished fourth with 101.31.

China sent three athletes into the six-skier super final after a dominant showing in the first final round. Xu led the way with 107.75 points, Kong posted 113.33, and Shao scored 105.93. Scott topped that round with 117.19.

Scott, also 35, had never finished higher than ninth in her previous three Olympic appearances before claiming silver at the Games.

China's Chen Meiting, who finished ninth, advanced to the first final round but placed seventh after scoring 98.73 on her opening jump and failed to improve on her second, missing out on the super final.

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 1 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Shao Qi, Xu Mengtao and Kong Fanyu (L-R) of China react after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 1 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 1 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 1 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Xu Mengtao of China celebrates after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China displays her medal during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China kisses her medal during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao (C) of China, silver medalist Danielle Scott of Australia and bronze medalist Shao Qi of China pose for a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the freestyle skiing women's aerials at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing women's aerials final 2 at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)