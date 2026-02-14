Macao sees growth in mobile, card payments in Q4 2025

Xinhua) 08:35, February 14, 2026

MACAO, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Mobile and card payments in the Macao Special Administrative Region rose in the fourth quarter of 2025, with transaction value and volume posting quarterly growth, according to data released on Friday by the Monetary Authority of Macao.

The value of transactions processed by local mobile payment tools totalled 8.9 billion patacas (about 1.11 billion U.S. dollars), up 5.4 percent from the previous quarter, the authority said. The number of transactions increased by 7.4 percent to 103.8 million.

At end-2025, the credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was 50.9 billion patacas, equivalent to an increase of 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

The data cover both local and cross-border mobile payments, with card-linked transactions counted under both categories, the authority noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)