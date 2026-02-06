Macao encouraged to diversify economy, enhance governance efficiency in new year

MACAO, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday voiced expectations for new progress in Macao's appropriate economic diversification, governance efficiency, and other areas.

In the year ahead, Macao is expected to achieve new breakthroughs in economic diversification and make fresh progress in governance capacity, said Zheng Xincong, head of the liaison office, in a speech at a reception to welcome the Chinese New Year.

The SAR is also encouraged to foster stronger patriotic forces that love the motherland and Macao, and demonstrate renewed commitment to safeguarding national security and social stability, Zheng said.

Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said in his speech that the SAR government will continue to fully and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" policy, and unswervingly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Efforts will be made to deepen public administration reform, promote appropriate economic diversification and the Hengqin cooperation zone, improve people's livelihoods, fully support the growth of patriotic groups devoted to Macao, and continue to create broad opportunities for youth development, Sam added.

