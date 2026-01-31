Macao's GDP grows 7.6 pct in Q4 2025: preliminary figure

Xinhua) 13:50, January 31, 2026

MACAO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Gross domestic product (GDP) of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) grew 7.6 percent year-on-year in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven mainly by growth in services exports amid rising visitor arrivals, the SAR's statistics department said on Friday.

According to the preliminary figures from Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), GDP reached 115.39 billion patacas (about 14.24 billion U.S. dollars) in the quarter. Total exports of services increased 9.8 percent, fuelled by a 15.4 percent rise in visitor arrivals, while government and private consumption, as well as fixed capital formation, posted modest growth.

For the whole of 2025, Macao's GDP expanded 4.7 percent year-on-year to 417.28 billion patacas, accounting for 89.6 percent of the SAR's economic output in 2019, DSEC said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

