Macao confers honor on outstanding individuals, entities for 2025

Xinhua) 11:08, January 31, 2026

An award ceremony is held by China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to confer honors on individuals and entities for their achievements, contributions, and services to the SAR in 2025, in Macao, south China, Jan. 30, 2026. Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR, presented the decorations, medals, and certificates of merit to 28 individuals and entities at the award ceremony. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday conferred honors on individuals and entities for their achievements, contributions, and services to the SAR in 2025.

Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR, presented the decorations, medals, and certificates of merit to 28 individuals and entities at an award ceremony, including Ho Iat Seng, Kou Hoi In, Macau University of Science and Technology, the karate team of the Macao SAR sports delegation participating in the 15th National Games, and others.

The Macao SAR government began conferring such honors in 2001.

