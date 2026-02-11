Transport measures rolled out in Macao ahead of Spring Festival travel surge

Xinhua) 08:45, February 11, 2026

MACAO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- With the Chinese New Year (Spring Festival) holiday approaching, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government recently introduced a package of transport and crowd-management measures to cope with an expected surge in visitor arrivals.

According to the SAR's transport bureau, public transport capacity in the Border Gate Square area will be increased. From Feb. 11 to Feb. 22, about 500 square meters of temporarily opened space will be made available for public waiting, expanding passenger queuing areas.

The SAR's municipal affairs bureau, along with the tourism office and other departments, noted that pedestrian zones will be set up from Feb. 17 to 22 (the first day to the sixth day of the Chinese New Year), between noon and 7 p.m. daily, in Taipa village and areas near the Ruins of St. Paul's.

Building on positive feedback from previous holidays, the SAR government said that starting in 2026, pedestrian zones will be introduced regularly during the Chinese New Year, May Day, and National Day holidays to channel visitor flows and boost local consumption.

