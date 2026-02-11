China conducts low-altitude flight test for Long March-10 rocket
A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)
WENCHANG, Hainan, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully conducted a low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for its Long March-10 carrier rocket in the southern island province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency said.
A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
