China conducts low-altitude flight test for Long March-10 rocket

Xinhua) 14:59, February 11, 2026

A low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for the Long March-10 carrier rocket and a maximum dynamic pressure abort flight test for the new-generation crewed spaceship system Mengzhou are successfully conducted at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday successfully conducted a low-altitude demonstration and verification flight test for its Long March-10 carrier rocket in the southern island province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency said.

