10 killed, including shooter, in Canada school shooting

Xinhua) 14:43, February 11, 2026

OTTAWA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting at a school in Western Canada on Tuesday, local police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said multiple others injured in the shooting were receiving medical treatment.

Six people were found dead inside a local high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia province, another victim died while being transported to the hospital, and two additional bodies were discovered at a nearby residence believed to be connected to the case, according to the police.

The RCMP said that the shooter was found dead inside the school from a "self-inflicted injury."

Two others with life-threatening injuries were airlifted to a hospital, while 25 more individuals are being assessed for injuries at a local medical center, said the police.

Nearby Tumbler Ridge Elementary School was briefly placed under lockdown, but police have since allowed students to be released to their parents. Investigations were underway to determine the motive behind the shooting.

