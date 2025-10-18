Chinese, Canadian foreign ministers pledge to improve bilateral ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Beijing on Friday, with both sides pledging to improve bilateral ties.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Canada. The course of the development of China-Canada relations shows that the two countries can become partners that achieve mutual success and common development on the basis of mutual respect, he added.

Wang noted that China is willing to work with Canada to take the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 20th anniversary of their establishment of a strategic partnership as opportunities to resume dialogue and exchange at all levels, guided by the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries.

He called on the two sides to advance the resolution of each other's legitimate concerns, explore and tap into cooperation in various fields, expand people-to-people and cultural exchange, and strengthen communication and collaboration on multilateral affairs. He also said that they should work together to uphold multilateralism, safeguard the international economic and trade order, and steer China-Canada relations onto a track of healthy, stable, sustainable development at an early date.

Anand said that the momentum to improve bilateral relations between the two countries is currently favorable, and that positive progress has been achieved. Canada adheres to the one-China policy, and is willing to strengthen its high-level exchange with China and deepen mutual trust. It is also ready to make good use of dialogue and consultation mechanisms in areas such as diplomacy, the economy and trade, and to promote cooperation in fields including trade, agriculture, tourism, energy, and people-to-people and cultural exchange, she noted.

Canada firmly supports multilateralism and free trade, Anand said.

