Home>>
Annual Christmas meal event held in Vancouver, Canada
(Xinhua) 14:15, December 13, 2025
A volunteer serves drinks during the annual Christmas meal event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A volunteer serves food during the annual Christmas meal event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Canada's Burnaby city apologizes to Chinese Canadians for "historic discrimination"
- Chinese, Canadian foreign ministers pledge to improve bilateral ties
- China issues preliminary ruling on anti-dumping probe into Canadian rapeseed imports
- 33rd Celebration of Light fireworks show kicks off in Canada
- Canadian PM says talks with Trump constructive despite no tariffs lifting
- Millions of Canadians turn up for voting amid Trump's fresh threat
- Canadians turn up for advance voting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.