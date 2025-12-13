We Are China

Annual Christmas meal event held in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 14:15, December 13, 2025

A volunteer serves drinks during the annual Christmas meal event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A volunteer serves food during the annual Christmas meal event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)