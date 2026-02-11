Chinese community in Sri Lanka celebrates Spring Festival at embassy reception

Xinhua) 11:01, February 11, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong delivers a speech at a Chinese New Year reception in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

COLOMBO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Members of the Chinese community in Sri Lanka, together with local Sri Lankan guests, gathered here on Monday evening to feel the vibe of Chinese New Year at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The event was attended by both Chinese and Sri Lankan dignitaries, including Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, and Sri Lankan former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, among others.

Addressing the event, Qi said that China-Sri Lanka relations have seen remarkable progress in the past year, adding that the two countries have made multiple achievements in port economy, modern agriculture, digital economy and other areas of cooperation.

He said the Chinese embassy will continue to facilitate result-oriented cooperation between China and Sri Lanka in the new year, and contribute to the building of a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future.

In his remarks, Herath hailed the two countries' bilateral relations, noting that China has been a valued and trusted friend to Sri Lanka.

He said that Sri Lanka is grateful for the steadfast support extended by China following the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, as well as its continued cooperation with Sri Lanka in infrastructure, development, trade, investment, tourism, education, and technological sectors.

"As Sri Lanka moves forward on its path of economic growth and sustainable development, we look forward to further strengthening our ties with China in a manner that is mutually beneficial, transparent, and aligned with the aspirations of both our peoples," said the foreign minister.

At the reception, guests were presented with a spectacular show of traditional Chinese culture brought jointly by Chinese and Sri Lankan performers, including Taichi and the mysterious face-changing stunt from Sichuan opera.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath delivers a speech at a Chinese New Year reception in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

A Taichi performance is staged at a Chinese New Year reception in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

Children perform at a Chinese New Year reception in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

