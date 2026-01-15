China, Sri Lanka unveils general education digital transformation project

Xinhua) 15:27, January 15, 2026

COLOMBO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Sri Lanka on Wednesday jointly launched a project aiming at the digital transformation of general education in Sri Lanka.

The China-Aid Digital Transformation Project of General Education in Sri Lanka was unveiled by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong at a ceremony.

The project will help Sri Lanka construct an education cloud data center, a multimedia conference center, and a streaming media hub.

It will also develop a software-defined network management system for Sri Lanka's Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, set up 900 smart classrooms in 500 schools across the country, and provide digital resources for teaching the Chinese language.

Addressing the ceremony, Amarasuriya said the project aligns closely with the Sri Lankan government's broader digital economy agenda by enabling data-driven decision-making, strengthening service delivery, and improving connectivity across the education sector.

In his remarks, Qi said that the education of children is vital to the future of a country and its people.

The Chinese government has consistently supported Sri Lanka's educational development, and will remain committed to supporting Sri Lanka through education and development cooperation, he said.

