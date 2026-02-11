China's booming low-altitude economy opens new career paths for young people

1: An aerial vehicle of EHang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. flies in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of EHang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.)

2: Chen Jinhang, a young drone operations engineer at Hangzhou Antwork Network Technology Co., Ltd., repairs a drone in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wang Yang)

China's low-altitude economy is unlocking innovative applications across diverse sectors, attracting a growing wave of young people.

As dusk falls, thousands of drones soar into the night sky, forming vibrant patterns. On the ground, Sun Jinggui, a Gen Z drone swarm flight planner at CroStars Technology Group, keeps his eyes locked on the computer screen. He is one of the minds orchestrating this luminous spectacle.

Sun's journey with drones began during his university years. "I majored in drone application technology, and when I first started working, I was involved in agricultural drone operations," Sun said. Later, he ventured into a more dynamic arena: drone formation performances.

"Every show requires at least a month of preparation," he explained. "From coordinating equipment shipments nationwide and centralized battery charging to flight path planning and on-site coordination, each step tests our team's collaboration and technical expertise."

A woman suffering from postpartum hemorrhage urgently needed a blood transfusion at 6 p.m. at the Hubin campus of Hangzhou First People's Hospital in east China's Zhejiang Province. However, rush-hour traffic meant the journey from the Blood Center of Zhejiang Province to the hospital would take at least 40 minutes by road. A pre-established low-altitude air corridor provided the solution.

Upon receiving the hospital's request, Chen Jinhang, a young drone operations engineer at Hangzhou Antwork Network Technology Co., Ltd., quickly deployed a drone from the blood center. The drone glided smoothly through the urban airspace before landing steadily on the hospital's helipad. The entire trip took just over 10 minutes. That evening, Chen made three blood deliveries to support the patient's treatment.

"What we do isn't just about working with machinery; it's meaningful and rewarding," Chen said. His responsibilities encompass full lifecycle operation and maintenance of drones, as well as designing and developing flight routes.

"This is an emerging industry with countless new technologies to master," Chen noted. "Staying attuned to the industry's rapid evolution is essential to keeping pace."

At the flight testing facility of EHang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. in Huangpu district, Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, a visitor boards an EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicle.

Inside the ground control center, Liu Chang, senior product manager at the company, monitors data including flight altitude, battery status and real-time trajectory. Liu's work spans hardware design, software interfaces, airworthiness certification, and even air traffic control system design.

A 2015 graduate of Tsinghua University, Liu has witnessed the evolution of drone applications from consumer-grade aerial photography to industrial use and now passenger transport. "We started with smartphone-controlled consumer drones, moved to logistics drones, and now passenger aircraft. Each phase represents a dual breakthrough in both technology and application scenarios," he said.

At the testing facility of Tusuav in Yanqing district, Beijing, Ding Congying and his colleagues prepare a vertical takeoff and landing fixed-wing drone for testing.

Born in 1997, Ding joined the company after graduating in 2019. "Starting as a drone pilot, I've participated in the research and testing of more than 20 types of equipment, including vertical takeoff and landing fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones, and have been involved in deliveries and training across multiple industries," Ding said.

Sun Jinggui (R), a drone swarm flight planner at CroStars Technology Group, tests a drone with his colleague. (Photo/Wang Peng)

Over the years, Ding has advanced to deputy manager of the company's flight department and head of the Yanqing test site.

"In recent years, customer demands have become increasingly diverse. Drones have been applied in fields including emergency rescue, power line inspection, surveying, and exploration," Ding said, adding that during flight testing, the focus lies on repeated trials and refinement.

As the low-altitude economy expands, Ding said, drones have become versatile tools that enhance daily life and drive productivity across industries.

"In this fast-moving industry, I see changes every day. I believe this sector offers young people abundant opportunities for growth and development," Ding said.

After three years in the sector, Sun has participated in over 200 drone performances. As China's low-altitude economy has grown, Sun has witnessed the market's transformation firsthand. "Domestic demand for performances has surged, and international opportunities have multiplied as well. Over the past three years, I've taken part in 50 to 60 overseas shows," he said.

