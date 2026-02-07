Zero-carbon facilities revitalize Mianchuan Island through green development in E China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 15:19, February 07, 2026

This photo shows a digital display of the Mianchuan "Zero-carbon" Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. Mianchuan Island, located in the Jiangxi section of the Yangtze River and surrounded by water, covers an area of 104 square kilometers. It can be reached by a ten-minute ferry ride from Madang Ferry Terminal in Jiujiang City.

Previously, the island relied on a single 35-kilovolt power supply line, which was prone to voltage fluctuations and outages during extreme weather, restricting both residents' daily life and industrial development.

In 2021, a local wind power project was planned and constructed, integrating wind, solar, energy storage, agriculture, and tourism resources to create a green model of a "zero-carbon island" in the Yangtze River Basin. In May 2025, with the grid connection of the final wind turbine, the large-scale renewable energy-powered "zero-carbon island" in the Yangtze River Basin officially began operation.

The project includes 18 wind turbines and photovoltaic facilities, generating 244 million kilowatt-hours annually, equivalent to saving 96,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 240,000 tons each year. Since its launch, the project has produced 150 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, fully meeting the power needs of the island's 32,000 residents and supplying over 100 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity off the island.

Moreover, the entire project has created more than 500 new jobs. Currently, the island's zero-carbon facilities, including energy storage systems, photovoltaic carports, and charging stations, operate efficiently, revitalizing Mianchuan Island through green development. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Staff members inspect the operational status of transformers of the wind power plant on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Workers prepare to transport the collected straw on Mianchuan Island off the island for recycling, in Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A drone photo shows a new energy vehicle on a road on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Vehicles are transported onto Mianchuan Island via ferry, in Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Staff members monitor the operation of wind turbines in the main control room of the wind power plant on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A drone photo shows photovoltaic carports on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This drone photo shows the wind turbines on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This drone photo shows the wind turbines on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

This drone photo shows workers conducting maintenance and inspection on wind turbines on Mianchuan Island of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

