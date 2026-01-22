China's Jiangsu Province reports foreign trade growth in 2025

January 22, 2026

NANJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Jiangsu Province saw its foreign trade total 5.95 trillion yuan (849.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, a year-on-year increase of 6 percent and accounting for 13.1 percent of China's total import and export value last year.

The province's exports of mechanical and electrical products grew 11.6 percent year on year to 2.8 trillion yuan, representing 70.7 percent of its total exports. Exports of electrical equipment and ships amounted to 239.96 billion yuan and 142.75 billion yuan, rising 18 percent and 37 percent respectively.

A major foreign trade province that hosts nearly 43,000 foreign-invested enterprises, Jiangsu saw the imports and exports of its foreign-funded enterprises total 2.78 trillion yuan in 2025, which was an increase of 6.2 percent over the previous year. This accounted for 46.7 percent of the province's overall trade.

The province's global economic ties continued to expand in 2025, when Jiangsu's trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative rose 11.3 percent year on year to 2.98 trillion yuan.

