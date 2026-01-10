Cable-stayed bridge across Chuhe River completes closure in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
