Cable-stayed bridge across Chuhe River completes closure in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 13:50, January 10, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2026 shows the construction site of the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. As part of a high-speed railway linking Shanghai, Nanjing of Jiangsu Province and Hefei of Anhui Province, the cable-stayed bridge across the Chuhe River completed its closure on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)