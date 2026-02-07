Peking Opera's New Year gala enchants Bulgaria, forging cultural bonds

Bulgarians take selfies in front of the poster of the China National Peking Opera Company's performance at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Feb. 6, 2026. The China National Peking Opera Company launched its "Happy Chinese New Year" tour with a landmark performance in Sofia on Friday, dazzling Bulgarian audiences and strengthening Sino-Bulgarian friendship. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

SOFIA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China National Peking Opera Company launched its "Happy Chinese New Year" tour with a landmark performance in Sofia on Friday, dazzling Bulgarian audiences and strengthening Sino-Bulgarian friendship.

The gala, held at Bulgaria's National Palace of Culture, marked the prestigious troupe's first dedicated performance in the country. The audience warmly applauded a program featuring both classic works and new artistic achievements, showcasing the rich tradition and dynamic creativity of Peking Opera.

In a congratulatory letter read out at the opening, Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova described Peking Opera as a treasure trove of Chinese spirituality and aesthetics and stated that the long-awaited performance reinforced mutual respect, trust and friendship, strengthening the desire for sustained cultural dialogue.

Chinese Embassy Charge d'Affaires Wang Min highlighted the significance of the event. "I am sure their performance will give Bulgarian audiences a memorable and inspiring cultural experience. I also believe this event will strengthen the cultural and artistic exchange between China and Bulgaria."

Wang also noted that in 2024, the Chinese Spring Festival was officially inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"As a vital bearer of the emotional memory and cultural spirit of the Chinese nation, the Spring Festival embodies the values of reunion, harmony, and shared beauty. These values reflect the deep mutual understanding and cultural exchange between the peoples of China and Bulgaria," she said.

The company's director, Wang Yong, explained that performing during the Spring Festival was a deliberate choice to share an authentic "Chinese New Year atmosphere" with Bulgarian friends and to celebrate the deep bilateral friendship.

He illustrated the art form's symbolic magic, where a simple stroke of a whip conjures a galloping horse and a turn on stage traverses vast distances.

"The poetics and symbolic expressiveness of Peking Opera convey universal human feelings and shared wisdom in a universal way," the director said.

Miglena Tzenova, a professor in the Institute of Art Studies at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and author of two books about Peking Opera and traditional Chinese opera, was one of many spectators at the event.

Tzenova recounted having seen Peking Opera on multiple occasions and in various cities across China. Her first encounter with the art form in 2003 was so profoundly moving that she resolved to dedicate herself to promoting Peking Opera in Bulgaria.

"I liked it so much, it moved me so much, because for me, Peking Opera is truly an emanation of Chinese culture," she said.

The event was organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria. Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, will host the China National Peking Opera Company's performance on Monday, February 9.

The showcase is a centerpiece of broader "Happy Chinese New Year" festivities across Bulgaria, including park celebrations in Sofia and events organized by Confucius Institutes, inviting Bulgarians to explore the richness of Chinese culture and tourism resources.

