U.S. teachers, students visit Shijiazhuang, China's Hebei

Xinhua) 08:37, December 31, 2024

U.S. college students pose for photos in Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. At the invitation of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, a group of U.S. teachers and students visit Shijiazhuang from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

A U.S. college student tries a set of Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. At the invitation of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, a group of U.S. teachers and students visit Shijiazhuang from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

