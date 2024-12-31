U.S. teachers, students visit Shijiazhuang, China's Hebei
U.S. college students pose for photos in Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. At the invitation of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, a group of U.S. teachers and students visit Shijiazhuang from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
U.S. college students pose for photos in Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. At the invitation of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, a group of U.S. teachers and students visit Shijiazhuang from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
A U.S. college student tries a set of Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. At the invitation of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, a group of U.S. teachers and students visit Shijiazhuang from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
A U.S. college student tries a set of Peking Opera costumes in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2024. At the invitation of Shijiazhuang Foreign Language School, a group of U.S. teachers and students visit Shijiazhuang from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Classic Peking Opera films set for screening in Beijing
- Exploring Peking Opera: A treasured Chinese national art
- Feature: Charm of Peking Opera draws public interests in Macao
- Physics professor strikes high note with popular Peking Opera course
- Peking opera performance shows off Chinese culture on reality show
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.