China successfully launches reusable experimental spacecraft

Xinhua) 14:08, February 07, 2026

JIUQUAN, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China succeeded in launching a reusable experimental spacecraft via a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday.

The experimental spacecraft will conduct technological verification for reusable spacecraft, providing technical support for the peaceful use of space.

