'Space jellyfish' streaks across dawn sky

(People's Daily App) 14:34, July 18, 2025

China's Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft lifted off early Tuesday, carrying supplies to the Tiangong space station. As light hit the rocket plume high in the atmosphere, it created a stunning visual effect that resembles a jellyfish flying through the sky.

(Produced by Kang Yutong and Wu Shuyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)