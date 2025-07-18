Home>>
'Space jellyfish' streaks across dawn sky
(People's Daily App) 14:34, July 18, 2025
China's Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft lifted off early Tuesday, carrying supplies to the Tiangong space station. As light hit the rocket plume high in the atmosphere, it created a stunning visual effect that resembles a jellyfish flying through the sky.
(Produced by Kang Yutong and Wu Shuyi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches Tianzhou-9 cargo craft to send space station supplies
- China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft transported to launch site
- Developers elaborate on innovation of China's new-gen crewed spacecraft Mengzhou
- China's first commercial spacecraft launch site ready for operations
- Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.