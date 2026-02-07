South Sudan hails China ties amid intensified diplomatic outreach

JUBA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with China and other international partners through sustained high-level diplomatic engagement.

Thomas Kenneth Elisapana, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the government continues to prioritize partnerships that support peace, stability, and development, noting that Juba values its strategic relations with Beijing.

"South Sudan's focus remains on strengthening bilateral relations and partnerships, as well as advancing regional cooperation, while promoting peace and development at the national, regional, and international levels," Kenneth told reporters in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He said President Salva Kiir held a series of high-level engagements in January aimed at reinforcing international cooperation and political mutual trust.

"The leadership of the country remains committed to effective partnership and cooperation with friendly countries, including China," he said.

According to Kenneth, South Sudan views China as an important development partner and supports cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, trade, and other sectors that contribute to economic growth and people's livelihoods.

He said the ministry also conducted extensive diplomatic outreach during the period, engaging with regional and international organizations to support peace implementation and development initiatives.

Kenneth added that South Sudan continues to uphold multilateralism and Africa-led approaches to peace and security, while deepening cooperation with partners through diplomatic dialogue.

