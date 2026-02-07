China-UK Financial Working Group holds inaugural meeting in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:53, February 07, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and British financial regulators achieved "tangible cooperation deliverables" on multiple issues at the inaugural meeting of the China-UK Financial Working Group held in Beijing recently, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

According to the PBOC, the two sides agreed to work toward signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the area of central counterparty supervision between the PBOC and the Bank of England.

With the aim of safeguarding global financial stability, the PBOC and the British Treasury agreed to step up cooperation on crisis management, and on recovery and resolution frameworks, the PBOC said.

On capital markets, both sides pledged to encourage eligible companies to be listed in each other's market -- including through the China-UK Stock Connect -- to broaden access to a diverse global investor base and institutional capital.

The China-UK Financial Working Group was established in May 2025 to provide a platform for regular communication and coordination on financial policy between the two countries, and to promote tangible deliverables.

Its inaugural meeting was convened as an outcome of recent high-level exchange between China and Britain, the PBOC said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)