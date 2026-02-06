China urges Lithuania to materialize willingness to mend ties

Xinhua) February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China urges Lithuania to return to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle and accumulate conditions for the normalization of China-Lithuania relations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene's recent statement that her country's 2021 decision to host a "Taiwanese representative office" was a strategic mistake.

China's door to communication with Lithuania remains open. We hope that Lithuania can translate its willingness to improving bilateral ties into real actions and correct its wrongdoings at an early date, Lin said.

