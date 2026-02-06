Home>>
China urges U.S. to resume strategic stability dialogues with Russia: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:24, February 06, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China called on the United States to resume strategic stability dialogues with Russia to discuss the follow-up arrangements as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between the United States and Russia has expired, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.
This is also the common expectation of the international community, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular news briefing.
