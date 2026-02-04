Home>>
Chinese Foreign Ministry comments on U.S. plan to host inaugural "Critical Minerals Ministerial"
(Xinhua) 16:31, February 04, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China said on Wednesday that its position remains unchanged on the issue of maintaining the stability and security of the global industrial and supply chains for critical minerals and that all parties have the responsibility to play a constructive role in this regard.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing while responding to the U.S. plan to host the first "Critical Minerals Ministerial."
