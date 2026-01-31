Chinese ambassador highlights people-to-people exchanges in China-U.S. ties

January 31, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, the United States, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said the future of strong China-U.S. relations would be rooted in people-to-people exchanges.

Addressing the "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion reception and Lunar New Year concert on Wednesday, Xie noted that "the hope of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people, and its foundation is in our societies."

The event was co-hosted by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York.

Xie described people-to-people exchanges as "a bridge to connect hearts and foster friendship, a medium for cooperation based on common interests, and a mirror for mutual learning and understanding."

He noted that in October last year, the Philadelphia Orchestra embarked on its 15th tour of China and participated in the China-U.S. Zhiyin Dialogue alongside more than 20 leading art institutions from both countries.

Xie also highlighted cross-border cultural exchanges in the film industry: the Chinese animated movie "Ne Zha 2" was screened in more than 900 North American theaters and became one of the region's highest-grossing Chinese films in two decades, and Disney's "Zootopia 2" earned more than 600 million U.S. dollars in China.

On social media, the Chinese ambassador said, videos under the hashtag "Becoming Chinese" were going viral, with Americans sharing clips of themselves adopting aspects of the Chinese lifestyle and culture.

On travel facilitation, Xie said China has rolled out a 240-hour visa-free transit policy available to U.S. citizens, and more Americans are welcome to experience a real, dynamic and panoramic China.

Looking ahead, Xie said Beijing is ready to work with Washington "to strengthen people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges and promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral relations, for the benefit of both countries and the world."

