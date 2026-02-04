Home>>
China says U.S. remarks on Panama's ruling against CK Hutchison reveal cold-war mentality
(Xinhua) 16:27, February 04, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday the international community is quite clear about who is seeking to seize the Panama Canal, and relevant remarks by the U.S. side regarding Panama's Supreme Court's ruling against CK Hutchison reveal the Cold War mentality and ideological bias of the United States.
