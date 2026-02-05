China slams "small circles" rules disrupting int'l economic, trade order

Xinhua) 16:22, February 05, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China opposes any country disrupting the international economic and trade order by rules of "small circles," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, in response to a related query about the so-called "critical minerals alliance" established by the United States.

