China slams "small circles" rules disrupting int'l economic, trade order
(Xinhua) 16:22, February 05, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China opposes any country disrupting the international economic and trade order by rules of "small circles," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, in response to a related query about the so-called "critical minerals alliance" established by the United States.
