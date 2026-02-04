Feature: From Kung Fu to opera: Chinese students celebrate Year of the Horse in Berlin

Xinhua) 10:33, February 04, 2026

BERLIN, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Jonas Hoffmann had never attended a Chinese New Year celebration. So when his Chinese friends invited him to a gala at their university in Berlin, he arrived not knowing what to expect.

His uncertainty vanished as a line of martial artists snapped into unison, heels cutting the air, feet landing cleanly on the beat. He leaned forward in his seat, eyes wide.

"The dragon dance and the kung fu performance captivated me most," the Technical University of Berlin student told Xinhua after the show, still riding a wave of adrenaline. "Those punches and kicks were so cool. This was my first time experiencing a Chinese festival celebration up close. It was even more exciting than I'd imagined."

Hoffmann was one of nearly a thousand spectators who packed the university auditorium Sunday night for the 2026 Berlin-Brandenburg Spring Festival Gala. Organized by and for Chinese students, the event welcomed the Chinese New Year, which begins on Feb. 17 and ushers in the Year of the Horse.

The stage came alive with one act after another: tight kung fu routines, a Peking opera excerpt from Journey to the West, a guitar ensemble playing Carmen, and a children's chorus that drew warm applause. As stagehands swiftly changed sets and lighting, the audience responded with applause, smartphone recordings, and excited whispers. The hall steadily filled with a shared, buzzing rhythm of festive spirit.

Liu Lixin, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Germany, offered New Year's greetings to Chinese students in Germany. He praised their academic dedication and mutual support, encouraging them to continue fostering China-Germany friendship as cultural ambassadors and deepening mutual understanding.

"The night sparked my interest in Chinese culture as the arts were legible without much context," Hoffmann said. "Music, dance, and martial arts crossed the language barrier and gave a direct feel for the values and aesthetics behind them."

For many Chinese students in the audience, the evening carried a deeper emotional weight. Many described the Spring Festival as the most difficult holiday to spend away from home. "In the run-up to the New Year, the gala is a substitute for family rituals. I feel a bit overwhelmed, and I really miss my family," said a second-year graduate student surnamed Zhang.

As the last performance wrapped up, the show was over, but the festive mood lingered. Attendees chatted, replayed video clips, and pointed out favorite moments. The Chinese New Year had not yet officially arrived, but for a few hours in Berlin, it had already been celebrated through music, performance, and shared laughter.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)