Dehua porcelain exhibition opens in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition showcasing China's renowned Dehua porcelain opened here on Friday, offering a window into Chinese craft heritage.
Titled "Chinese White: Dehua Porcelain," the exhibition, held at the Chinese Cultural Centre, serves as a cultural dialogue, organizers said, adding, "ceramics are ... a transparent window through which China can be understood."
The collection traces the evolution of Dehua porcelain, highlighting how contemporary artists blend digital design with centuries-old craftsmanship.
Located in east China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua is famous for its centuries-old legacy of white porcelain production. To this day, Dehua remains one of China's largest producers and exporters of porcelain craftwork.
