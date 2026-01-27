Laba Festival celebrated in China

Xinhua) 08:32, January 27, 2026

Seniors taste Laba porridge at a community center in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Staff members of an enterprise distribute free Laba porridge to the villagers in Qinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Zhang Xinyu/Xinhua)

A teacher introduces ingredients for making Laba porridge at a kindergarten in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Children prepare ingredients for making Laba porridge in a kindergarten in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Food delivery riders taste Laba porridge presented by community volunteers at a courier station in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

A teacher introduces ingredients for making Laba porridge at a kindergarten in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 26, 2026.. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 26, 2026 shows the ingredients for making Laba porridge at a kindergarten in Tianjin, north China. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Railway workers taste Laba porridge at a plant in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Sanitation workers taste Laba porridge at a community center in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2026. The Laba Festival, which is celebrated each year on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month with the custom of having Laba porridge, falls on Monday this year. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

