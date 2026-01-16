"Yao-Chinese Folktales" returns with bolder narratives, richer aesthetics

Xinhua) 08:42, January 16, 2026

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- In the world of Chinese animation, few titles have sparked as much cultural resonance as "Yao-Chinese Folktales."

Having made a hit after its 2023 debut, the second series, "Yao-Chinese Folktales 2," was recently released and has already secured widespread acclaim, amassing over 10 million views on Bilibili within 48 hours of its launch.

The new series continues to center on the word "Yao," a concept deeply rooted in Chinese folklore that refers to spirits, monsters or supernatural beings. Rather than simple villains, the Yao characters often serve as mirrors to human nature and societal complexity, a tradition the new season continues through nine distinct short films.

REDEFINING CHINESE STYLE

The first season of the anthology, jointly produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio (SAFS) and Bilibili, became a cultural phenomenon in 2023 with a Douban rating of 8.7.

The cultural momentum was further cemented by the 2025 blockbuster "Nobody." A spin-off of the original series, it set a new box-office record as the highest-grossing 2D animated film ever produced by a Chinese company.

Facing the challenge of surpassing such success, chief director Chen Liaoyu emphasized a "return-to-zero" mindset. The philosophy prompted the creative team, comprising 12 directors, to move beyond traditional Chinese aesthetics.

"In the past, people thought 'Chinese style' must mean traditional ink-wash painting," Chen said. "But the style is evolving."

The evolution is found in the craftsmanship of the new shorts. One film utilizes a woodcut-print style, with brushwork inspired by the "dry-brush" and "dry ink" techniques of classical painting.

Another innovator, Yang Mu, the director of "How to Become Dragons," creatively employed a traditional texturing method used in Chinese landscape painting to depict the ruggedness of rocks and mountains in visualizing a drought-stricken land.

BRIDGE BETWEEN GENERATIONS

The series is a tribute to an animation style that was uniquely Chinese and established by SAFS decades ago. During production, veteran artists behind classics like "Calabash Brothers" and "Shuke and Beita" provided hands-on guidance, reviewing scripts and storyboards.

Su Da, executive producer of "Yao-Chinese Folktales 2," described the interaction as a "dialogue of mutual inspiration." To celebrate the new release, the masters even drew illustrations featuring their iconic characters alongside the latest "Yao" protagonists, symbolizing a shared cultural bloodline.

"The goal is to reclaim the experimental spirit of Chinese animation shorts," Su noted. "By combining Eastern artistic charm with contemporary narratives, we allow these stories to take root in a modern context."

From felt-based stop-motion to martial arts epics infused with science fiction, the new season explores what Chen called the "three wonders," namely the wonder of story, the wonder of form and the wonder of perspective.

The creative efforts made by "Yao-Chinese Folktales 2" reflect a broader upgrade in the Chinese animation industry. It follows in the footsteps of global hits like "Ne Zha 2," which set an international box office record in animated films, and technically ambitious works such as "Deep Sea."

As Chen put it, "Chinese animation is on the road." It is a road that honors thousand-year-old traditions while embracing a global vision, speaking directly to the hearts of modern audiences worldwide.

