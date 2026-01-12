Desserts inspired by Tang culture revived in Xi'an of NW China's Shaanxi

XI'AN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Tangguozi, a sort of desserts inspired by the culture from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), features exquisite designs and vibrant colors, often served with tea. They are now going through a modern revival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Bearing years of experience in baking, Li Huan accidentally learned about Tangguozi and co-founded a company specialized in this business in 2020. Li believes that traditional culture is an inexhaustible source of creativity. She and her team often visit museums, drawing inspiration from the patterns and designs of artifacts from the Tang Dynasty. They carefully adjust the recipes by combining healthy diets with modern taste, which made their Tangguozi products increasingly popular.

Li and her team have expanded their business approach by introducing Tangguozi and tea culture of the Tang Dynasty to domestic and international cultural exchange events, and hosting hands-on workshops for tourists and study groups. They also offer comprehensive services such as event planning and crafts training to make Tangguozi and the Tang culture more tangible and accessible to ordinary people.

