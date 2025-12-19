People across China hold diverse events to mark Winter Solstice

Xinhua) 08:27, December 19, 2025

Children of a kindergarten make dumpling-shaped crafts in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, denotes the beginning of deep winter and a break from farming in traditional agricultural society in Chinese culture. Northern China has maintained the tradition of eating dumplings on this day, while people in southern China eat tangyuan (glutinous rice balls). (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A teacher instructs children to make paper-cutting window decorations at a kindergarten in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

People make dumplings at a senior citizen activity center in Wuchang District of Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Children display dumplings they have just made at a kindergarten in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

A teacher instructs students of a primary school to make dumplings in Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Children of a kindergarten make dumplings together with their teachers in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Children make dumplings at a kindergarten in Qianyuan Town of Deqing County in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Children make tanghulu, China's iconic crispy fruit snack, with their teacher at a kindergarten in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Volunteers and senior citizens make dumplings and tangyuan at a senior care center in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Children enjoy tangyuan at an event marking the Winter Solstice in Lucheng District of Wenzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

Children display dumplings they have just made with their teachers' help at a kindergarten in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 18, 2025. People all over the country held diverse events on Thursday to mark the Winter Solstice, which will fall on Dec. 21 this year.

