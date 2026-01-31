Chinese food nights promotes cultural exchange in Budapest

Vendors sell Chinese food at "A Taste of China, Chinese Food Nights" event held at Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden in Budapest, Hungary, Jan. 30, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden was filled with the aromas of Chinese food and snacks on Friday evening as an event themed "A Taste of China, Chinese Food Nights" got underway.

Inside the zoo, nearly ten Chinese food stalls were set up, offering freshly prepared snacks and specialties such as dumplings, fried skewers, milk tea, and traditional savory pancakes. Visitors can sample Chinese cuisine while watching cultural performances and enjoying lantern displays.

The three-day event, jointly organized by the China National Tourist Office in Budapest and the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden, aims to promote culinary and cultural exchanges between China and Hungary.

Li Huixin, director of the China National Tourist Office in Budapest, said Chinese cuisine is "not only a fusion of ingredients and techniques, but also a continuation of culture," adding that he hopes visitors would feel "the warmth and sincere hospitality of China."

Describing Chinese gastronomy as "a fusion of ritual, harmony and balance," Endre Sos, director of the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden, said that despite its regional diversity, it is united by the shared joy in passing on traditions.

