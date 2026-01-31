Chinese culinary heritage to be showcased in multiple countries during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 11:29, January 31, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry (WFCCI) announced Friday that it will launch a series of events across multiple countries to promote the Chinese New Year's Eve feast, aiming to deepen international cultural exchange through food.

These events, featuring food tastings and culinary skill demonstrations, will seek to offer immersive experiences that allow people from different countries to enjoy and gain a deeper understanding of the traditions and innovations of China's festive cuisine.

"Chinese cuisine is a vivid carrier of Chinese culture, embodying meticulousness in food culture and the social values of family reunion and shared meals around the table," said Xing Ying, president of the WFCCI. He added that promoting Chinese food at overseas destinations represents cross-cultural communication, noting that it is not just about sharing food but also the cultural values and humanistic spirit behind it.

Wu Li, vice president of the federation, said that the feast tours will feature distinctive banquets from different Chinese regions. Highlights will include a Chaozhou-style dinner centered around the warm ritual of "reunion around the stove," a Changzhou banquet starring local delicacies, and a Shaanxi-style jiaozi feast.

Headquartered in Beijing, the WFCCI is an international organization of the Chinese catering industry devoted to the development of Chinese cuisine worldwide. The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Feb. 17 this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)