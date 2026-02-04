We Are China

Foreign students embrace festive vibe in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:25, February 04, 2026

An Algerian student displays a lucky bag made during an event held in Banan District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

CHONGQING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- As the Spring Festival approaches, Banan District of Chongqing Municipality hosted a "Laowai@Chongqing" event. "Laowai" is a Chinese slang term meaning "foreigners".

Twenty international students gathered to engage in an immersive experience of local traditional cultural practices such as Mudong folk songs, paper cutting, and glutinous rice cake making, embracing the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 17 this year.

Foreign students experience traditional soy milk making during an event held in Banan District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Foreign students experience glutinous rice cake making during an event held in Banan District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Foreign students experience Mudong folk songs under the instruction of an intangible heritage inheritor (1st R) during an event held in Banan District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Foreign students visit a museum in Banan District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Foreign students experience paper cutting under the instruction of a teacher during an event held in Banan District of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

