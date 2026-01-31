China's completed investment in key energy projects tops 3.5 trln yuan in 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's completed investment in major energy projects in 2025 hit a new high of more than 3.5 trillion yuan (about 502.31 billion U.S. dollars), as the country accelerates its green energy transition, official data showed on Friday.
The figure represents a year-on-year increase of nearly 11 percent, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).
A breakdown of the data showed that completed investment in key onshore wind power projects rose by nearly 50 percent year on year in 2025, while completed investment in key projects for new types of energy storage and hydrogen energy industries doubled from a year earlier, according to the NEA data.
Private enterprises have emerged as a key engine for this investment growth. Completed investment by private enterprises in key energy projects increased 12.9 percent year on year, about 2 percentage points higher than the national average of completed investment in key energy projects, according to the data.
Looking ahead, the administration will step up policy support in 2026 to boost market vitality and improve the development environment, and work to remove bottlenecks in project implementation, said Xing Yiteng, an official with the NEA.
Photos
