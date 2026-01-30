Interview: Chinese modernization provides experience, inspiration for Global South, says former Kyrgyz FM

BISHKEK, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese modernization has made a significant contribution to global development by offering experience and inspiration to countries of the Global South as they pursue their own development paths toward modernization, said former Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov.

Chinese modernization adheres to a number of principles, including the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature, the pursuit of peaceful development, and the creation of a modern civilization while preserving historical culture, Dzhekshenkulov noted.

The Chinese people "combine economic progress with sustainability. For example, China leads in renewable energy, demonstrating harmony with nature. Peaceful development emphasizes diplomacy, avoiding militarism. Coordination among civilizations ensures social harmony and the preservation of the distinctive cultures of peoples," he said.

"This offers valuable experience for the Global South countries: adapting modernization to local traditions rather than copying the Western model," he said.

The key inspiration drawn from Chinese modernization lies in its pragmatism, he noted, adding that developing countries can apply this approach to achieve sustainable growth, avoid cultural conflicts, and shape a new, peaceful development philosophy based on peace, equality, tolerance and creativity.

China has always closely linked its development with that of others, striving to open up new opportunities for global development through new achievements, which have contributed to global peace, primarily through economic growth, he said.

"China has become a key engine of the global economy, driving the growth of emerging markets through the Belt and Road Initiative. Its high-quality development strengthens regional connectivity, reduces trade barriers, and facilitates the movement of people," he said.

He stressed that China's four global initiatives -- the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative -- have offered comprehensive solutions to global deficits in peace, development, trust and governance.

The initiatives are helping build a community with a shared future for humanity, where China offers a model of sustainable growth -- not by imposing it, but by inspiring adaptation -- thereby contributing to a multipolar world with a focus on mutual benefit and peace, he said.

"I believe that it is precisely this pragmatic approach of the Chinese leadership that opens new horizons for cooperation among developing countries. This is especially evident here in Central Asia," he added.

