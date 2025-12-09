Interview: China's modernization path delivers remarkable results, says scholar

Xinhua) 10:19, December 09, 2025

YAOUNDE, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's modernization drive over the past five years has bolstered global confidence and delivered a string of notable gains, ranging from a more resilient economy to advances in green development and continued opening-up, a Cameroonian scholar has said.

Charles Romain Mbele, a professor at the University of Yaounde I, told Xinhua that as the 14th Five-Year Plan nears its end, China has made significant progress in stabilizing its economy by boosting domestic demand and accelerating technological innovation.

"China has very strong economic growth, and technological innovation in many areas is very strong. We have seen that per capita disposable income of rural residents nationwide has increased as well," Mbele said.

He said that the steady performance has translated into visible improvements in daily life.

Among the achievements he underscored were the development of 5G networks and AI, and the rapid scale-up of renewable energy. He noted that China has moved faster than many countries in transitioning toward cleaner technologies and greener supply chains, cutting emissions per unit of GDP even as output expanded.

"There is a transition to clean and renewable energy in the fields of solar, wind and hydroelectricity," Mbele said.

China's sustainability drive is rooted in its tradition of long-term strategic planning under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Mbele said. A key element of this planning, he added, is the focus on innovation-driven and high-quality development, which has helped the Chinese economy withstand both internal and external shocks.

China's governance approach, which aims to improve people's lives, has also enabled the country to deepen its own development, expand its cooperation with other countries, and strengthen its international presence, all of which feed back into domestic development, said the scholar.

He also noted that while advancing its own development, China has played an important role in supporting developing countries through bilateral cooperation and multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Looking ahead, Mbele said he expects high-quality development to be further advanced under China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

"China will continue to seek to diversify, deepen and expand cooperation with the outside world," he said, adding that such efforts will help drive further opening of China's domestic market.

